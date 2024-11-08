FOX Corporation joins U.S.VETS in campaign to prevent, end the veteran homeless crisis

FOX Corporation is once again partnering with U.S.VETS for "Make Camo Your Cause," a national campaign to help put an end to veteran homelessness in the United States.

Only 7% of the U.S. population are veterans, but veterans make up nearly 13% of the homeless adult population, according to the National Coalition for Homeless Veterans.

U.S.VETS is dedicated to the successful transition of military veterans and their families by providing them with housing, counseling, career development and comprehensive support. One way they achieve this mission is through the campaign Make Camo Your Cause.

Sponsored by Fox Corporation and City National Bank, Make Camo Your Cause engages Americans to show their appreciation of veterans and to raise awareness and critical funds geared toward the successful transition of military veterans and their families.

Donations can be made through the FOX-U.S.VETS website here.

As suggested in the campaign’s name, Make Camo Your Cause accomplishes this by encouraging Americans to shop, wear and share camouflage print, or camo, on Veterans Day, Nov. 11. Camo is the official symbol of Make Camo Your Cause.

Americans can shop for items with camouflage print through the U.S.VETS online store. Profits from each item sold will be donated to support the U.S.VETS mission.

When they wear their camo on Veterans Day, Americans are encouraged to share a photo of themselves wearing their camo on social media posts and use the hashtag #HONORUSVETS.

This year, U.S.VETS is launching "Camo Club," a chance for Americans to commit to making a monthly donation to U.S.VETS. In doing so, participants of the Camo Club receive special updates, online store perks and the satisfaction of making a direct impact on veterans served by U.S.VETS.

FOX Corporation, the parent company of FOX Weather, encourages everyone to support this mission by donating to the Make Camo Your Cause campaign website or by scanning the QR code below.

By making a donation or by wearing camo on Veterans Day, Americans can help eradicate veteran homelessness.

According to U.S.VETS, "veterans" and "homelessness" should never be in the same sentence, and yet, men and women who bravely served our country find themselves sleeping on the streets they fought to protect.

"U.S.VETS has helped tens of thousands of homeless veterans have a place to call home. We’re grateful to our supporters who make it possible for us to offer the housing, mental health support, career programs and wraparound services that help veterans reclaim their dignity and self-worth," said U.S.VETS CEO Steve Peck. Peck also served as a Marine officer in Vietnam.

HOW TO WATCH FOX WEATHER

U.S.VETS has been hosting Make Camo Your Cause since 2021. For more information about Make Camo Your Cause and to make a donation, visit this U.S.VETS page.