Terrifying video shows giraffe grabbing toddler offering food on Texas drive-thru safari

GLEN ROSE, Texas – A startling incident occurred on a Texas safari tour when a giraffe unexpectedly grabbed a young girl from a truck bed as she attempted to feed it.

Lindsey Merriman captured a dramatic video on Saturday while she and her family were at the Fossil Rim Wildlife Center in Glen Rose. They witnessed the incident unfold a few cars ahead.

"My daughter was recording a giraffe eating out of people’s hands and dipping its head in sunroofs," she said. "We were three cars behind a red truck and saw the giraffe accidentally grab a little girl’s shirt along with the food and lift her from the bed of the truck."

Merriman's video depicts the child being placed in an adult's arms. The Fort Worth Star-Telegram reported that the child was a 2-year-old girl.

According to the toddler's father, he believed the giraffe was aiming for the food in his daughter’s hand but grabbed her shirt instead, the newspaper reported.

No one was injured, according to local reports.

Fossil Rim Wildlife Center told FOX Weather that the incident was first reported to them on Monday.

"The safety of our guests and animals is always of utmost importance to us," said Warren Lewis, chief marketing officer for Fossil Rim Wildlife Center. "Although an incident like this has never occurred here previously, we are taking immediate action to make sure it won't happen again.

Effective immediately, Fossil Rim said they will no longer permit guests to ride through the park in truck beds.

"Fossil Rim offers a variety of experiences guided by knowledgeable staff so guests can continue to have up-close and memorable animal encounters and support our mission to save threatened and endangered species," Lewis added.

FOX Weather contacted the child's parents for comment but has not yet received a response.