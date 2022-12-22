Scuba diving Santa spotted in the Florida Keys

KEY LARGO, Fla. – A scuba diving Santa Claus spent some of the last hours before his worldwide journey in the Florida Keys, getting some relaxation ahead of his busy weekend.

Saint Nicholas toured marine life in Florida Keys National Marine Sanctuary on Thursday with an undersea scooter and help from an aquatic elf.

The annual event was captured on video by the Florida Keys News Bureau and showed the scuba diving group encountering schools of fish in the stunningly clear waters of Pleasure Reef.

Despite most of the country feeling like the North Pole due to a potential bomb cyclone, buoy observations showed water temperatures in the northern Keys in the mid-70s.

FLORIDA’S COLDEST CHRISTMAS IN OVER 30 YEARS COULD CAUSE FALLING IGUANAS

The warm waters are home to the only living coral barrier reef in the continental U.S. and is protected by the Florida Keys National Marine Sanctuary.

Despite only being around 1,700 miles north of the equator, the Keys and surrounding waters will feel the impacts of Old Man Winter.

Florida could see air temperatures 20 to 30 degrees below normal over the holiday weekend, and the northern Keys could even reach the upper 40s.

WHEN DO IGUANAS FALL FROM TREES IN FLORIDA?

Even with the threat of cool weather, the scuba company is planning to host a Christmas morning reef dive to raise money for charity.

The group promises visitors that they won’t have to battle the snow, but the weather will be colder than what the Sunshine State has experienced during recent winters.

The owner of Captain Slate’s Scuba Adventures hosts the annual scuba event as part of a fundraiser to help purchase gifts for underprivileged children.