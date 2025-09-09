Cooling waters lifts fishing restrictions for select rivers and streams at Yellowstone National Park

MAMMOTH SPRINGS, Wyo. – National Park visitors in Wyoming can rejoice at the opportunity to once again fish without restrictions in select rivers.

Effective immediately, rivers and streams that were previously closed for fishing due to warm water temperatures are now open at Yellowstone National Park with no restrictions.

The National Park Service (NPS) stated that the partial closure was necessary to protect the park’s native and wild trout when temperatures exceed 68 degrees.

As cold-blooded animals, fish are sensitive to the temperatures in their environments. Fish that are adapted to cold water, such as salmon and trout, are particularly vulnerable to these changes, according to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).

"Coldwater fish can generally withstand warm temperatures for short durations of time, but if the warm temperatures persist, habitat becomes unsuitable and can cause mortality for fish that are unable to find refuge," read a statement from Idaho Fish and Game.

Recently, park staff have been monitoring rivers and streams, recording dropping temperatures and consistent rainfall. These weather factors are projected to persist in the near future, offering sufficient promise for officials to lift restrictions for fishers.

The NPS advises people to fish during the coolest times of the day, land their catch quickly, and not wait till the animal is exhausted. Gently handle the fish in the water for as much as possible and let them recover before the release.

The fishing season begins the Saturday of Memorial Day weekend and runs through Oct. 31.

Check out these rivers and streams now open without restriction: