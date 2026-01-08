Search
Firefighters shovel snow-covered driveway to help elderly couple in Washington

Firefighters got to work and quickly shoveled a walkway and driveway so that a man could quickly meet his wife at the hospital.

By Kieran Sullivan Source FOX Weather
Firefighters from Spokane County Fire District #8 cleared a snow-covered driveway for an elderly husband that was trying to meet his wife at the hospital after an early morning emergency.

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. – Several Spokane County, Washington, firefighters went above and beyond to help an elderly couple after several inches of snow fell overnight.

When firefighters responded to a medical emergency at the elderly couple's home, they could have up and left once the job was finished, but that's not what happened.

Local first responders were called in just after 4 a.m. on Thursday after several inches of snow fell in the Spokane area overnight.

After first responders treated the patient and brought her to the hospital, the husband tried to leave the house to meet his wife, but was quickly met with an obstacle — their snow-covered driveway.

In an instant, several firefighters from Spokane Fire District 8 dropped what they were doing to shovel.

Crews got to work and quickly cleared a walkway and the driveway so that the husband could meet his wife at the hospital.

