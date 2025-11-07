Farmers' Almanac saying goodbye after more than 200 years in publication

It's the end of an era — the Farmers' Almanac's final edition will be released in 2026, after 208 years in publication.

The announcement about the retirement of the almanac came from the publication's editors on Thursday.

"We are incredibly proud of the legacy we leave behind and are filled with gratitude," said Editor Sandi Duncan and Editor Emeritus Peter Geiger in a statement. "We appreciate and thank our loyal readers, contributors, and partners who have supported us through the years."

Since 1818, people have relied on the Farmers' Almanac for when to plant crops and when the "best days" were to wean animals, potty-train children or go fishing.

The almanac is known for predicting its long-range winter forecasts and providing articles about gardening, cooking and home remedies.

FOX Weather has often analyzed the Farmers' Almanac and what it says for each season's forecast.

"Many of you grew up hearing your parents or grandparents quote from the Almanac, always having a copy nearby," Duncan and Geiger said. "We’re grateful to have been part of your life and trust that you’ll help keep the spirit of the Almanac alive."

The Farmers' Almanac didn't say why production of the almanac wouldn't continue, but told readers in its farewell announcement, "So go ahead—plant your peas when the daffodils bloom. Watch for a red sky at night. Tell the kids how granddad always swore by the Almanac. That’s how our story stays alive."

Despite the sad end to the Farmers' Almanac production after 2026, there's another almanac to reference — The Old Farmer's Almanac.

"Rest assured, as sure as the Sun will rise, The Old Farmer’s Almanac—with our familiar yellow cover…and 80 percent accurate weather forecasts—will be around for generations to come," The Old Farmer's Almanac said in a Facebook post.



