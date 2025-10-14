Watch: Dog rescued after falling into Arizona canyon

PHOENIX – An Arizona dog was rescued on Friday after the pup fell into a canyon and became so injured that he was no longer able to walk.

The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office said the incident occurred at Battleship Rock, which is located just east of Phoenix.

A helicopter was dispatched to the deep canyon to rescue the animal.

Footage of the rescue showed the dog carefully being hoisted into the aircraft using a special K9 rescue harness.

HOW TO WATCH FOX WEATHER

"Thanks to the crew’s compassion and care, the brave pup was reunited with his owner and taken to an emergency vet," officials said.