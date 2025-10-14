Search
Watch: Dog rescued after falling into Arizona canyon

Footage of the rescue shows the dog carefully being hoisted into the aircraft using a special K9 rescue harness.

By Angeli Gabriel Source FOX Weather
PHOENIX – An Arizona dog was rescued on Friday after the pup fell into a canyon and became so injured that he was no longer able to walk.

The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office said the incident occurred at Battleship Rock, which is located just east of Phoenix.

A helicopter was dispatched to the deep canyon to rescue the animal.

Pup being hoisted into the rescue helicopter.

(Maricopa County Sheriff's Office / FOX Weather)

Footage of the rescue showed the dog carefully being hoisted into the aircraft using a special K9 rescue harness.

"Thanks to the crew’s compassion and care, the brave pup was reunited with his owner and taken to an emergency vet," officials said. 

