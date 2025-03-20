Rise in Dengue Fever cases prompts health alert for popular spring break spots

As spring breakers flock to warmer travel destinations in March and April, the number of mosquitoes and the potentially deadly diseases they carry increase.

According to the Centers for Disease Control, some countries are higher-than-usual cases of Dengue Fever this spring, and the CDC has found a higher-than-expected number of instances in U.S. travelers returning from these counties, prompting a level 1 health alert.

The map below shows countries around the world reporting higher-than-usual cases. The CDC said travelers to these destinations may be at increased risk of dengue infection.

Mexico, Central and South America, and some Caribbean islands are reporting higher-than-average cases.

Spring break destinations on the U.S. mainland and territories are also not risk-free. Local health officials have declared dengue outbreaks in Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands, and local transmission was reported in 2024 in California, Florida and Texas.

The CDC said that last year, a "record number of dengue cases" (3,483 cases) were identified in U.S. travelers, an 84% increase compared to 2023.

"This trend is expected to continue with increased dengue activity in endemic areas in 2025," the CDC said.

What is dengue fever?

The Dengue virus is spread through mosquito bites and symptoms usually appear within two weeks after the infecting bite, according to the CDC.

The best way to prevent dengue is to avoid mosquito bites by wearing Environmental Protection Agency-registered insect repellents and limiting mosquitoes indoors and outdoors. Parents should also dress their children and babies in clothing that covers their arms and legs and use mosquito nets for strollers and baby carriers.

Most people recover about a week after their first symptoms, including body aches, joint pain, nausea, vomiting, rash, and fever. In severe cases, dengue can cause internal bleeding and be fatal. One in 20 people infected with dengue will become critically ill.

Any bleeding from the nose and gums, or within the vomit or stool, should be considered a sign of severe dengue, and a visit to the local emergency room is recommended.

In most cases, rest, acetaminophen and fluids are the best treatments for mild dengue cases.