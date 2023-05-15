1 dead in accident in Utah's Big Cottonwood Canyon, officials warn of more loose rock due to changing weather

One person is dead and another was injured after officials say a large rock gave way while the pair were climbing in Salt Lake County, Utah.

Officials were called to Big Cottonwood Canyon Friday after two people were said to be injured while climbing Goodro’s Wall in Storm Mountain.

Crews arrived shortly after but could not reach the two.

"Due to the location of the patients, a technical lowering system was set up, and the surviving patient was brought down to the parking lot and flown by AirMed to the hospital," sheriff’s deputies said.

Officials say loose rock can be found along this well-traveled route due to the changing seasons.

"Due to the wet, cool winter and spring this season, people need to be hyper-aware for the potential of loose rock even in well-traveled areas," deputies said Friday. "Along with this risk, we will see snow on the trails well into the summer and cold fast-flowing creeks."