Dozens of people, dogs rescued from flooded Ohio river after drownings of father, son

KENT, Ohio – Dozens of people were rescued from a surging Cuyahoga River in northeastern Ohio over the weekend after heavy rain drenched the area.

Rainfall from storms on Thursday and Friday caused the Cuyahoga River to surge, according to the FOX Forecast Center. The National Weather Service issued a Flood Advisory on Thursday, warning of streams and creeks running high, then warned of isolated flooding from heavy rain on Friday, the FOX Forecast Center said.

A nearby river gauge showed that the river peaked in action stage at 5.65 feet on Saturday and stayed in action stage until Sunday afternoon.

In a span of about three hours on Sunday afternoon, a total of 51 people and eight dogs were pulled from the section of the river that flows through the city of Kent.

Some of those rescued included six children and five adults who had fallen out of their rafts and into the fast-moving current of the Cuyahoga.

Others included people coming down the river in kayaks and rafts, and they appeared to be losing control due to the speed of the current.

Officials were able to assist the individuals and bring them to shore.

"While today’s response ended safely for all those on the water, it serves as a reminder of how powerful and unpredictable the river can be," they said in a statement.

The rescues came the day after a man and his 5-year-old son disappeared in the water of the Cuyahoga River a few miles downstream in the city of Cuyahoga Falls. City officials said the two were on an inflatable inner tube.

Rescue efforts were temporarily halted Saturday evening due to high water levels making conditions on the river dangerous and making some areas inaccessible.

The body of the child was later recovered. As of Tuesday afternoon, the father is still missing, officials said.

The water remains fast-moving and continues to make the river hazardous, particularly as more storm debris has moved downstream.