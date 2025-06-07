Watch: Cow wreaks havoc, smashes roof after escaping from livestock auction in Arkansas

DECATUR, Ark. – A cow caused "udder" chaos Tuesday after it hoofed it up to the bleachers of a livestock auction in Decatur, Arkansas, smashing parts of the roof and sending attendees scrambling around the sale ring.

Video shot during the commotion shows the animal making it to the top row of bleachers and knocking down ceiling tiles.

Meanwhile, auction attendees jumped out of their seats to move as far away from the cow as possible.

"Get out of there – get out of there, Leon!" Ashley Buffer, who recorded the video, said to a man in the stands as the cow thrashed around the seating area.

Farmers were later able to capture the cow and usher it out of the building.