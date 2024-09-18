Colorado’s Deion Sanders calls out local weatherman for forecasting rain during upcoming game

BOULDER, Colo. – Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders is known for not shying away from controversy, but the latest flap with the media has left a few football enthusiasts scratching their heads.

During a news conference ahead of Colorado’s match against the Baylor Bears on Saturday, Sanders proclaimed he wasn’t concerned about rainfall and its impacts on the game, even pointing to his app for confirmation.

A media member asked the second-year coach if his game plan preparations had changed because of expected rainfall, to which Sanders responded, "We got rain? What forecast you got?"

The former eight-time Pro Bowler then turned to his app where he proclaimed that his phone didn’t show widespread rainfall on Saturday evening.

"Who do you use," Sanders asked the media member about the forecast.

"I just saw from a local meteorologist this morning," said the sports reporter.

"There you go…I’m one of those good weatherman…30% is 70% it won’t. Lets do drills that say it won’t rain," Sanders stated.

The back-and-forth left questions on who was right and whether weather was expected to impact the Big 12 conference game.

According to the National Weather Service office that serves the metro Denver-Boulder region, several forecast models show rain in the vicinity, but it is still a big question whether play will be impacted.

"The Euro is still on track for pretty substantial rain, but the last couple of runs of the Canadian and GFS have moved a little bit further south," a NWS meteorologist stated.

The office said they don’t intend to send a meteorologist to the game, which may be an indication that the threat of lightning may not be substantial from the storm system in the Boulder region.

"The main message is this...Considerable uncertainty exists, but there is a very good chance (70-80% chance) of precipitation this weekend. We have a good chance (50-60%) of seeing a moderate amounts of precipitation, and low (~20% chance) of seeing light precipitation," NWS forecasters said.

"You got to understand," Sanders said. "When we got a bunch of people who know football, we’re going to do everything we can to put our guys in the best situation possible. That may come after practice, that may come before practice. But we don’t want to take time out in practice to do a drill based on something that may not happen."

The FOX Forecast Center stated that, rain or shine, fans should prepare for wet weather in case Folsom Field encounters scattered showers on Saturday evening.

Rainfall outside of thunderstorms does not typically lead to the suspension or cancelation of a game. However, when a storm produces lightning, gameplay is halted due to the safety risks for players, personnel and fans.

