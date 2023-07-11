Man cited for landing helicopter inside a Wyoming national park

MOOSE, Wyo. - A Colorado man has been cited for illegally landing a helicopter inside Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming, but the National Park Service said it isn’t the first time the pilot violated aviation rules.

According to an NPS news release, Peter Smith landed his helicopter along the shore of Jackson Lake inside the 300,000-acre park in late June.

Law enforcement received reports of the landing and said when they reached the site; they found Smith and a friend having a snack along the lake.

The park said Smith was charged with violations of "Operating or using aircraft on lands or waters other than at locations designated pursuant to special regulations" and "Use of aircraft shall be in accordance with regulations of the FAA."

Rangers said the aircraft restrictions are in place to protect wildlife, natural resources and visitor experiences.

The northwest Wyoming park encompasses the Teton mountain range and is known for its bears, bison, moose and elk.

Law enforcement said the pilot was previously cited for flying a plane below a safe altitude over Colorado’s Curecanti National Recreation.

Smith reportedly paid a $530 fine after that was imposed by a federal judge after a review of the Federal Aviation Administration regulation violation.

The NPS said Smith’s recent alleged violations are both misdemeanors that carry a $5,000 fine and/or six months in jail.

Staff did not state why they believed Smith landed along the lake or how long he was in the park.

Approximately three million visitors visit Grand Teton National Park annually.