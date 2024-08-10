See the four-legged chick with a rare mutation

DAVENPORT, Iowa – Fairgoers in Southeast Iowa enjoyed performances, carnival rides, and various competitions at the annual Mississippi Valley Fair, but a particular livestock exhibit had attendees doing a double take.

Within the livestock exhibit, a brood of baby chickens was born, but one chick stood out from the rest.

Although it appeared white and yellow like its counterparts, this unique chick had four legs instead of the usual two.

News of the rare mutation quickly spread, and the Mississippi Valley Fair even posted a photo of the chick.

Staff reported that after the chick’s birth, it was examined by a veterinarian on site and was given a clean bill of health.

While this occurrence might have been a first for the Davenport-area fair, staff said that the mutation occurs in about 1 out of every 10 million chicks.

The birth defect, known as polymelia, can occur in various species, including humans.

According to health studies, the extra legs on birds are usually non-functional but can impact overall mobility.

Commenters on the fair’s Facebook post reported that they watched the chick hatch from its shell and struggle during its initial moments while trying to stand.

The Mississippi Valley Fair did not specify what is next for the chicken or what its name will be.

The young chick has already received praise and well-wishes on social media, with some locals advocating for it to be named the mascot for next year’s fair.

The annual event celebrated its 105th anniversary in 2024 and attracts more than 100,000 attendees each year.