Researchers use seaweed to cut concrete’s carbon footprint

SEATTLE – Researchers at the University of Washington say cement construction is responsible for up to 10% of global carbon dioxide emissions and have developed what they believe is a more eco-friendly substitute - seaweed.

In a study recently published in the journal Matter, the team unveiled a low-carbon cement mixture fortified with dried, powdered green seaweed.

When blended into cement, the seaweed helped reduce the material’s global warming potential by 21% while maintaining its structural strength.

"Cement is everywhere - it’s the backbone of modern infrastructure - but it comes with a huge climate cost," said Eleftheria Roumeli, lead author and assistant professor of materials science and engineering at UW, in a statement. "What makes this work exciting is that we show how an abundant, photosynthetic material like green seaweed can be incorporated into cement to cut emissions, without the need for costly processing or sacrificing performance."

The environmental footprint of cement is considered significant, as just over 2 pounds of the substance produces nearly an equivalent amount of carbon dioxide - the leading contributor to global warming and climate change.

Most emissions are generated by burning fossil fuels to heat limestone and other raw materials during the carbon-intensive manufacturing process.

University researchers said they used artificial intelligence to determine the ideal blend of seaweed, bypassing conventional methods that could have taken years to perform.

"Machine learning was integral in helping us dramatically shorten the process - especially important here, because we’re introducing a completely new material into cement," Roumeli stated.

Further research is planned to examine how different types of seaweed affect cement performance and whether other additives, such as algae or food waste, can be integrated without compromising durability.

Researchers did not specify how long it could be before seaweed-infused cement reaches the commercial market.

"By combining natural materials like algae with modern data tools, we can localize production, reduce emissions, and move faster toward greener infrastructure," Roumeli stated. "It’s an exciting step toward a new generation of sustainable building materials."