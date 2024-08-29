'Aggressive' water buffalo captured in Iowa after days-long search, police say

PLEASANT HILL, Iowa – Authorities are investigating a water buffalo's escape after the large bovid spent three days on the lam in a small Iowa community.

Pleasant Hill police were first called to unincorporated Polk County about 10 a.m. Saturday to respond to an animal in the road. The owner of the animal identified it as a water buffalo and shared that it was an "aggressive" animal they were preparing to butcher for its meat.

The owner then asked officers to "put it down."

"The responding officer informed them they could not and would not put animals down unless it posed a threat to the public," the Pleasant Hill Police Department continued to say in a news release issued Wednesday.

The buffalo then fled into the city limits as it meandered through public areas. According to police, at one point, witnesses saw the animal near the busy traffic corridor, creating a dangerous situation.

A Pleasant Hill officer shot one round at the animal, the police department said. The animal then fled and was last seen in Little Fourmile Creek on Saturday.

On Tuesday evening, it was spotted in water in a sandpit east of town.

"It was deemed unsafe to corral the animal at this time of evening with nightfall and storms on their way," police said.

Knowing its location was away from public areas, a plan was developed to retrieve the animal alive, utilizing tranquilizer darts, according to authorities.

The animal was then coaxed out of the water when a tranquilizer dart was administered. As the animal continued its fight in apprehension, drones and multiple responding agencies followed it along property lines.

The buffalo was shot with a second tranquilizer dart, allowing it to be immobilized, loaded into a trailer and treated with reversal drugs, antibiotics and vitamins, police noted.

Once the buffalo was awake, it was taken to Iowa State University Veterinary Hospital, where it would be monitored and receive any necessary medical care.

The owner has surrendered the animal to the Des Moines Police Department. Authorities said charges may be filed based on the investigation's results.