California officials warn of increase in tiny black flies known for painful bites

SAN GABRIEL VALLEY, Calif.– Black flies, a tiny insect known for a small, but painful bite, are on the rise in the foothills of San Gabriel Valley in California.

Black flies, also known as "buffalo gnats," are known for biting around the eyes and necklines of humans and domestic animals, according to the San Gabriel Valley Mosquito and Vector Control District.

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The flies travel in large numbers and long distances and thrive in flowing water, where they breed.

They are very tiny, only 2 to 3 millimeters long.

Their bites are small and painful, but in Los Angeles County, they do not transmit diseases, according to the SGV Mosquito and Vector Control District.

In communities throughout the San Gabriel Valley foothills, black flies are a recurring, seasonal nuisance.

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To reduce the impact of the flies, the district routinely treats black fly breeding sites by using a natural soil bacteria that is highly effective in controlling black flies and mosquitoes.

Black flies frequently increase in activity in the summer, and are often triggered by scheduled water releases from upstream dams.

Additionally, unmaintained features like decorative fountains and backyard waterfalls can become unexpected breeding sites if water flows are left running, the district said.

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In order to avoid the bite of black flies, the district said to use DEET on exposed skin, as it's the only repellent that works on black flies.

Wearing a net over the face can also help prevent black fly bites, since the eyes and neckline are their primary targets.

The district said it is actively treating breeding sites, but expects activity to remain high for a few weeks while the treatments take effect.