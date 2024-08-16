BASE jumper killed in 500-foot plummet at Grand Canyon National Park

GRAND CANYON VILLAGE, Ariz. – A man who was illegally BASE jumping at Grand Canyon National Park in Arizona died earlier this month after a 500-foot plummet from the South Rim.

Dispatchers with the Grand Canyon Regional Communications Center received a report on Aug. 1 of a visitor who had attempted a BASE jump from Yavapai Point. When park rangers arrived at the scene, they found the man's body below the rim and a deployed parachute.

Recovery teams were able to reach the victim, and his body was transported by helicopter out of the canyon and transferred to the Coconino County Medical Examiner’s Office.

COLLEGE STUDENT KILLED IN 400-FOOT FALL AT GRAND CANYON, OFFICIALS SAY

The National Park Service and the Coconino County Medical Examiner’s Office are conducting an investigation into the incident.

The name of the victim has not been released.

BASE jumping, a high-risk activity involving parachuting from fixed objects, is prohibited in all areas of Grand Canyon National Park, rangers said.