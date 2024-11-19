Cause of Dallas Cowboys AT&T Stadium roof mishap before Houston Texans game revealed

ARLINGTON, Texas – A sheet of metal from the retractable roof of AT&T Stadium fell onto the field ahead of the Dallas Cowboys game Monday night as the roof was being opened.

According to a statement from a Dallas Cowboys spokesperson released to FOX 4 Dallas, no one was hurt by the falling metal.

Before Monday night, the stadium's retractable roof hadn't been opened for a Cowboys home game since October 2022, FOX 4 Dallas reported.

Strong winds were reportedly to blame for the metal falling from the roof, the spokesperson told FOX 4 Dallas.

At about 4:30 p.m., wind gusts in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, not far from Arlington, peaked at 52 mph, according to a National Weather Service climate report.

The arches that support the roof are nearly 300 feet above the field at their highest point, FOX Sports reported.

The Cowboys' spokesperson's full statement about the incident read: "We can confirm a piece of metal came loose and fell to the field (with some additional small debris) while the roof was in the process of opening. There were no injuries. It is being reviewed further, and a decision regarding the ability to re-open the roof safely will be made when possible."

FOX 4 Dallas reported the roof was closed shortly after the incident on Monday night.

AT&T Stadium opened in 2009.