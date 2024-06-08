Atlantic City firefighters use drones to help keep beachgoers safe this summer

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. – Atlantic City first responders are using drones to improve beach safety this summer in New Jersey.

The innovative technology aims to detect and respond to potential dangers in the water, and it is equipped with emergency tools to assist distressed swimmers.

Atlantic City boasts some of the country's most beautiful and pristine beaches. While the summer months bring a substantial increase in visitors, the city continues to thrive as a prominent casino and gaming destination all year round.

The ocean showpiece is stunning, but it can be unpredictable, posing dangers for both tourists and locals.

"We have a series of jetties, piers, groins and outfall pipes," said Atlantic City Fire Chief Scott Evans. "Our beaches are very beautiful, but there are also a lot of hazards."

Evans said his department has embraced the FAA's Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) for a couple of years, and firefighters get better at it every year.

"Having the capability and the resource that can give us the eyes in the skies and scan larger areas, and also help respond to distressed swimmers in the water or even watercraft that we often see break down with the tides and the waves pushing towards the beach," Evans said.

First responders also have the ability to communicate with individuals in the water using a drone.

Evans points out that technology is constantly evolving, which has enabled them to operate their drones with drop devices for several years now. The drones' abilities have notably improved, enabling them to transport heavier items.

Rescue tubes, as firefighters call them, have also been enlarged, and with enhanced drone operation skills, crews can now accurately drop them within a few feet of a distressed swimmer.

"The device inflates instantaneously as it hits the water," Evans said. "It gives the distressed swimmer a flotation device until the actual lifeguards get there and are pulled to safety."