List of most challenging US cities to live in with asthma

The Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America recently released its annual report, ranking the top 100 communities in the United States with issues surrounding the chronic disease of asthma, which is estimated to impact 28 million Americans.

The group says the rankings are determined by hospital metrics such as asthma prevalence, emergency department visits and asthma-related deaths from communities across the Lower 48.

The worst-performing city on the latest list was Allentown, Pennsylvania, followed by Rochester, New York, and Detroit, which ranked third.

Most of the of the "asthma capitals" were in the Northeast, where factors such as pollen, air quality, access to medical care and tobacco usage likely played a role in the poor rankings.

"This report acknowledges that where a person lives can greatly impact their health. Social, economic, and environmental factors play a role in asthma outcomes. Many of the top Asthma Capitals are also facing major challenges and inequities that lead to health disparities," the AAFA stated.

The Northeast was not the only region with poorly performing cities; metro areas in the Southeast, Midwest and West also made the top 100 list, likely due to factors such as limited access to medical care, wildfire smoke and other sources of pollution.

HOW THE WEATHER CAN INFLUENCE BABY NAMES

Asthma is a long-term condition that affects the passage of air through the lungs in a growing number of people worldwide.

Medical experts say those with chronic disease suffer from airway tubes becoming inflamed and narrowed, limiting the amount of air that can enter and leave the lungs.

There’s currently no cure for asthma, but available treatments can help control symptoms.

September is typically the peak month for attacks because of the combined amount of triggers and environmental hazards such as mold, dander, pollutants, viruses and even a return to locations such as workplaces and schools.

The group advises people with asthma to consult their specialists, stay up to date on vaccines and take steps to minimize exposure to allergens and pollutants whenever possible.

"In previous research conducted by AAFA, the top 3 reasons people cited as reasons why they didn’t take their prescribed asthma treatments were due to not being able to afford the medicines, the cost of the medicines, and the lack of health insurance coverage," study authors stated.

It’s estimated that nearly a dozen people die every day from complications from asthma, which is up slightly from decades ago.

POLLUTION FROM CALIFORNIA WILDFIRES KILLED 52,000 IN A DECADE, STUDY SAYS

The AAFA said its Health Equity Advancement and Leadership program is working with communities in order to try to stem the tide and improve the quality of life for people living with asthma.

"Allentown has been on AAFA’s radar for some time as a promising community for closer collaboration," Lynne Bosma, AAFA’s Health Equity and Outreach Program manager, said in a statement. "HPC’s innovative and collaborative approach makes them an ideal partner as we extend the reach of AAFA’s Health Equity Advancement and Leadership (HEAL) program. By working with local organizations like HPC, AAFA aims to help communities such as Allentown develop effective strategies to reduce health disparities."

The group also notes that changes to the Medicare Prescription Payment Plan starting in 2025 will offer beneficiaries more options to spread out their out-of-pocket prescription drug costs, potentially easing the financial burden for those who rely on medications to help manage their symptoms.