Ancient artifact confiscated by customs officials donated to Oklahoma museum

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. – An artifact from at least 500 years ago was donated to an Oklahoma museum recently, after it was confiscated by local officials with U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

A small, fist-sized ceramic vessel was initially confiscated in a shipment from several months ago, when CBP officers in Oklahoma City inspected a shipment from the United Kingdom.

Officials said the vessel did not match what was listed in the shipment manifest, leading them to suspect that it might be a protected cultural property.

Upon this discovery, they detained the item and tried to identify its origins with the help of Homeland Security Investigations, CBP’s Cultural Property Identification Program and scholars from Polytechnic University of Milan and the University of Oklahoma.

Officials determined the item was indeed authentic and that it had originated from the Byzantine Empire, which spanned the eastern Mediterranean and lasted over 1,000 years from the late 4th century to the mid-15th century, according to Encyclopedia Britannica.

Scholars determined that the item may have been used to store mercury or perfumes. However, its exact country of origin currently remains unknown, as neither the seller nor the purchaser of the item were able to provide the information to CBP.

CBP donated the artifact to the Sam Noble Oklahoma Museum of Natural History at the University of Oklahoma, where scholars will continue to research and care for the item.

"Safeguarding cultural heritage is part of CBP’s mission to protect the American public and uphold the law," said Shane Pequano, CBP Port Director, Oklahoma City. "Our officers went the extra mile—working with HSI, CBP’s cultural property experts, and university scholars—to ensure this artifact was properly identified, preserved, and made available for public education. Donating the piece to the Sam Noble Oklahoma Museum of Natural History ensures responsible stewardship while the research community continues its work."

The Byzantine Empire consisted of the eastern portion of the Roman Empire that had continued after the western portion collapsed, officials said. Its name originated from the ancient Greek colony "Byzantium" that was later renamed "Constantinople," or modern-day Istanbul, Turkey.