America's top 10 most dangerous states based on climate, air quality

A new study ranked the top 10 most dangerous states for habitability in the U.S., including factors like climate and air quality.

Other factors included natural hazards and accidents, non-violent crime and socioeconomic factors, road and traffic safety and violent crime and social disruption.

Injury law firm Bader Scott created the study using the latest data from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, FBI Crime Data Explorer, Bureau of Transportation Statistics and Census.gov.

All 50 states were weighted by 49 different factors that determined the habitability of each state, with the worst possible rating of 100 and the best zero.

The state ranked for the worst climate and weather in the U.S. is Alaska, with 79.1 points out of 100, the report showed. Second for worst climate and weather is Louisiana with a 51.22. The other top 10 states, in order, are Mississippi, Arizona, South Carolina, Arkansas, Wisconsin, New Mexico, Kentucky and Missouri.

Wisconsin takes the No. 1 spot for the state with the worst air quality and pollution, according to the report. The state ranked 89.89 points out of 100 on the scale. Missouri came in second place, with an air quality and pollution ranking of 84.13.

Spots three through 10 went to New Mexico, Kentucky, Mississippi, Arizona, Louisiana, Arkansas, South Carolina and last on the report went to Alaska, with only 13.53 out of 100 points.

In the ranking for natural hazards and accidents, Mississippi ranked first place, with a score of 63.81 out of 100. Alaska was a close second, with 62.75 points and Louisiana followed closely behind with 61.49.

"States along the Gulf Coast such as Florida, Louisiana, and Texas and the Eastern Seaboard often face hurricanes, which can cause severe damage and loss of life," said Seth Bader, founder of Bader Scott.

"Furthermore, there are also states with higher levels of pollution or contaminated water supplies that can pose risks to residents' health. For example, parts of California face air pollution challenges, while states like Michigan have had water contamination issues," Bader said.

Overall, Louisiana was ranked the most dangerous state due to its violent crime and social disruption score.

Mississippi took second place, with its air quality and pollution being its worst-scoring factor.

Alaska was third-most dangerous, with its highest score being climate and weather. Alaska has the coldest temperatures in the U.S. in 2024, according to NOAA National Centers for Environmental Information.

Out of all 50 states, Massachusetts was deemed the safest to live in, for a low road and traffic safety score and an overall score of only 24.62 out of 100 across all ranking factors, the study said.