2 Americans among climbers missing on New Zealand's highest mountain

The search for the three missing climbers has been stopped for the time being due to deteriorating weather conditions, police said.

By Steven Yablonski Source FOX Weather
WELLINGTON, New Zealand – A search and rescue operation is underway after three men, including two from the U.S., were reported missing after failing to return from a planned hike on New Zealand’s highest mountain, officials said Tuesday.

New Zealand police said the Americans, who were identified as Kurt Blair and Carlos Romero, along with the unidentified man from Canada, arrived at Plateau Hut on Aoraki, also known as Mount Cook, around 3:30 p.m. local time on Nov. 30 to begin the climb.

The highest mountain in New Zealand Mount Cook also known as Aoraki is seen at Mount Cook National Park in the South Island, New Zealand, on August 05, 2020. It lies amidst the Southern Alps Mountain range and as of 2020, its height is recorded as 3724m from the sea level. (Photo by Sanka Vidanagama/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

The highest mountain in New Zealand Mount Cook also known as Aoraki is seen at Mount Cook National Park in the South Island, New Zealand, on August 05, 2020. It lies amidst the Southern Alps Mountain range and as of 2020, its height is recorded as 3724m from the sea level.  (Photo by Sanka Vidanagama/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

They were reported missing when they failed to return for their flight on Tuesday morning.

Police said a search was launched, and several climbing-related items that are believed to belong to the missing men were located.

The search, however, has been stopped for the time being due to deteriorating weather conditions, and police said the search would likely not resume until at least Thursday or when those weather conditions improve.

The highest mountain in New Zealand Mount Cook also known as Aoraki is seen at Mount Cook National Park in the South Island, New Zealand, on August 04, 2020. It lies amidst the Southern Alps Mountain range and as of 2020, its height is recorded as 3724m from the sea level. (Photo by Sanka Vidanagama/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

The highest mountain in New Zealand Mount Cook also known as Aoraki is seen at Mount Cook National Park in the South Island, New Zealand, on August 04, 2020. It lies amidst the Southern Alps Mountain range and as of 2020, its height is recorded as 3724m from the sea level. (Photo by Sanka Vidanagama/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Police said they have been working with both the U.S. and Canadian embassies to provide updates and support the families of the missing men, and additional information about the missing Canadian man would not be released until family notifications have been made.

Aoraki/Mount Cook is the highest mountain in New Zealand, standing 3,724 meters (12,218 feet) high. It is one of 28 mountains that make up the majestic Southern Alps, which run the length of New Zealand's South Island, and is part of Aoraki/Mount Cook National Park.

