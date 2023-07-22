Missouri scores big on Top 10 most picturesque US national parks

ST. LOUIS – If you are looking to explore the U.S. this summer, Missouri just might be the perfect getaway and clearly a great location for photos.

Gateway Arch National Park in St. Louis is America’s most Instagrammable national park, according to new research by travel information site Places To Travel.

The study examined Instagram hashtag data and the size of each U.S. national park to find the one with the highest "hashtags per acre."

"Social media continues to play a pivotal role in where we decide to travel to for vacation or for a weekend trip, with many social media users taking to their favorite platform to see the best beauty spots at their chosen destination," a spokesperson for Places To Travel commented on the findings. "This study provides a great insight into which locations are the most photogenic and can guarantee visitors the ‘perfect Insta pic’."

Gateway Arch National Park is set on a total of 90.9 acres and accumulated 11,221 hashtags on Instagram, the travel site found, making it top of the list with 123.44 hashtags per acre.

The National Park Service says the Gateway Arch monument reflects St. Louis' role in the Westward Expansion of the U.S. during the 19th century. The park is a memorial to Thomas Jefferson's role in opening the West, to the pioneers who helped shape its history, and to Dred Scott who sued for his freedom in the Old Courthouse on site.

Utah's Bryce Canyon also a top spot

Next on the list is Bryce Canyon National Park in southern Utah. The park is distinguished by the canyon’s steep red cliffs and offers many opportunities for hiking. It sits on 35,835.08 acres of land resulting in the second-highest number of hashtags per acre of 20.32, Places To Travel reports.

Acadia National Park, situated in Maine, comes in third with its famous rocky beaches and granite peaks. Just outside the top three is Zion National Park in Utah.

Here's a map rounding out the top 10 most picturesque U.S. national parks, according to Places To Travel.