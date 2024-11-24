These are America's favorite Thanksgiving side dish trends in 2024

Thanksgiving is this week, which means people all over the U.S. are making their grocery lists and getting their kitchens ready for the holiday.

Turkey is usually the star of the show on Thanksgiving Day, but Campbell's State of the Sides Report brings some attention to the side dishes traditionally eaten on the fourth Thursday in November.

According to the report, 56% of Americans prefer eating side dishes instead of turkey. Another 60% say they would rather cook sides over the turkey itself.

The report showed that among the best side dishes, stuffing/dressing was ranked first among most generations.

Meanwhile, macaroni and cheese dropped in status from third in 2023 to fifth in 2024, though 45% of Gen-Z participants picked mac & cheese as their favorite side dish.

Mashed potatoes took second place, sweet potatoes jumped in ranking to third place and green bean casserole took Americans' fourth-favorite Thanksgiving side, according to the report.

Thirty-eight percent of Americans said they would be OK leaving the turkey out of Thanksgiving altogether and prefer just to eat side dishes.

According to the report, all but five U.S. states prefer stuffing/dressing over mashed potatoes in 2024. In the Southeast, 29% of people make seven or more side dishes to go with their Thanksgiving dinner.

Preferences for Thanksgiving by region

Regions across the U.S. like to add their own personal touch to their Thanksgiving sides, the report showed.

In the West, people are more likely to add smoky flavors and savory herbs to their sides.

Eleven percent of people in the Northeast prepare Italian dishes to go with their Thanksgiving spread.

In the Southwest, 22% of Americans incorporate Mexican side dishes on Turkey Day. And Midwesterners love to add savory herbs and cheesy sides to their Thanksgiving tables.

Friendsgiving trends are on the rise, with 43% of people saying they are likely to participate in one. The report said 15% of the people attending Friendsgivings said they view the meal as an opportunity for some friendly competition to see who can make the most exciting side dish.

Many Americans see Thanksgiving as a time to enjoy other activities, too.

Twenty-seven percent of Americans say they love playing board games and card games with their families and friends.

And 40% of people say watching sports and football is their favorite tradition.

To see more of the Thanksgiving trends of 2024, click here to read Campbell's State of the Sides Report.