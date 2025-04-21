Passengers evacuated after Delta Air Lines flight catches fire at Orlando airport

ORLANDO, Fla. – A fire onboard a Delta Air Lines flight preparing for departure at Orlando International Airport prompted the evacuation of the aircraft, according to federal and local officials.

The Delta flight 1213 from Orlando to Atlanta experienced an engine fire while on the ramp preparing for departure.

Delta Air Lines said the flight crew evacuated 282 passengers from the Airbus A330 using the emergency slides when they saw flames in the tailpipe of one of the aircraft's two engines.

Orlando International Airport's aircraft rescue and fire team responded to put out the flames, according to the airport.

The Federal Aviation Administration said in a statement that the fire happened when the plane was pushing back from the gate for departure.

A Delta maintenance team will examine the aircraft. A new plane is being brought in to transport the passengers to their final destinations.

"We appreciate our customers' cooperation and apologize for the experience. Nothing is more important than safety and Delta teams will work to get our customers to their final destinations as soon as possible," Delta Air Lines said in a statement.

The FAA is investigating the incident.

The fire comes after another notable Delta Air Lines incident in February when a CRJ-900 aircraft crash-landed in Toronto. The flight from Minnesota flipped over on the runway and caught on fire, injuring 18 on board, including three critically.

