US air carriers perform poorly in world’s best airline rankings

PARIS – The latest World Airline Awards have been announced, and it isn’t good news for passengers who rely on U.S. air carriers.

According to Skytrax, an air transport rating organization based in London, Qatar Airways holds the top spot in the 2025 World’s Best Airline rankings, with none of the top 20 airlines are based in the United States.

Qatar Airways also received honors for Best Business Class, Best Business Class Airline Lounge and Best Airline in the Middle East, based on passenger surveys conducted between September 2024 and May 2025.

Other highly ranked airlines include Singapore Airlines, Korean Air, Air France, British Airways, Virgin Atlantic and Air Canada.

Similar to 2024’s list, U.S. carriers did not crack the top 20, and the last time a U.S.-based airline made the cut was in 2023, when Delta Air Lines earned a spot.

Delta ranked 22nd on the 2025 list, with several other U.S. airlines falling between positions 50 and 100.

Among regional highlights, Turkish Airlines was named Best Airline in Europe, Air Canada was recognized as Best Airline in North America and Delta received the award for Best Airline Staff Service.

U.S. carriers appeared to score poorly in categories such as ‘most family friendly,’ ‘cleanest’ and ‘best airport services.’

The World Airline Awards, often referred to as the "Oscars of the aviation industry," were established in 1999 by Skytrax and evaluate airlines based on a wide range of passenger experience factors.

The International Air Transport Association expects that 5.2 billion people will fly in 2025 - the first time the number of air travelers will exceed the 5 billion milestone.

Delta, for its part, highlighted recent awards from the Airline Passenger Experience Association (APEX), a similar organization to Skytrax, which named the Atlanta-based company the "Best Global Airline for the Americas."

"Being named Best Global Airline for the Americas by APEX is a powerful testament to the trust our customers place in us and the consistent focus we bring to delivering excellence throughout every aspect of the travel journey," said Erik Snell, Delta’s Chief Customer Experience Officer, in a statement. "The service starts with our people. When combined with new product offerings like the Delta One Lounge, the rollout of fast, free Wi-Fi, and newly designed fleet interiors, we remain focused on redefining travel. This honor, grounded in authentic customer feedback, reaffirms our commitment to delivering a seamless, elevated experience at every touchpoint - on the ground and in the air."

The annual Skytrax World Airline Awards ceremony was held at the Paris Air Show, which featured more than 2,400 exhibitors.