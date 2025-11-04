Search
The FOX Weather App Learn More
Fox Weather App on an iPhone, Fox Weather logo overlapping
Fox Weather live
Learn
Published

What is a Supermoon?

At its closest point in orbit, it's known as perigee. When a full Moon occurs in coordination with the Moon's perigee, a Supermoon occurs.

By Kieran Sullivan Source FOX Weather
Video shows the Sturgeon Supermoon rising over New York City on Aug. 1, 2023. It's the first of two full moons in August. (Video by @dantvusa/Twitter)

Sturgeon Supermoon rises over New York City

Video shows the Sturgeon Supermoon rising over New York City on Aug. 1, 2023. It's the first of two full moons in August. (Video by @dantvusa/Twitter)

A "supermoon" occurs when a full Moon coincides with the Moon's closest approach to Earth in its elliptical orbit. 

7 TIPS ON HOW TO SHOOT THE MOON...WITH A CAMERA

At different points in its orbit, the Moon is sometimes closer to Earth than usual.

When the Moon is at its closest point in orbit to Earth, it's known as perigee. A supermoon happens when a full moon occurs in coordination with the Moon's perigee.

The full Harvest Supermoon rises behind the Empire State Building in New York City on September 17, 2024, as seen from Union City, New Jersey.

The full Harvest Supermoon rises behind the Empire State Building in New York City on September 17, 2024, as seen from Union City, New Jersey.

(Gary Hershorn / Getty Images)

According to NASA, this term isn’t an astronomical definition but is usually used to describe a full moon within at least 90% of its closest point in orbit to Earth. 

WHAT ARE THE PHASES OF THE MOON?

Supermoons always appear consecutively, and will happen three to four times a year. 

A view of supermoon known as 'blue moon' behind the Pyramids of Giza in Egypt on August 31, 2023.

A view of a supermoron, known as a 'blue moon,' behind the Pyramids of Giza in Egypt on August 31, 2023.

(Mohamed Elshahed/Anadolu Agency  / Getty Images)

According to NASA, at its closest point, a supermoon can appear up to 30% brighter and 14% bigger than the faintest moon of the year. Although the incremental increase in size is nearly undetectable, the brightness of a supermoon helps differentiate the anomaly from a standard full moon.

The Full Buck Supermoon sits alongside the Space Needle in Seattle on July 13, 2022.

(Tim Durkan Photography)

Tags
Loading...