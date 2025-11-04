What is a Supermoon?

A "supermoon" occurs when a full Moon coincides with the Moon's closest approach to Earth in its elliptical orbit.

7 TIPS ON HOW TO SHOOT THE MOON...WITH A CAMERA

At different points in its orbit, the Moon is sometimes closer to Earth than usual.

When the Moon is at its closest point in orbit to Earth, it's known as perigee. A supermoon happens when a full moon occurs in coordination with the Moon's perigee.

According to NASA, this term isn’t an astronomical definition but is usually used to describe a full moon within at least 90% of its closest point in orbit to Earth.

WHAT ARE THE PHASES OF THE MOON?

Supermoons always appear consecutively, and will happen three to four times a year.

According to NASA, at its closest point, a supermoon can appear up to 30% brighter and 14% bigger than the faintest moon of the year. Although the incremental increase in size is nearly undetectable, the brightness of a supermoon helps differentiate the anomaly from a standard full moon.