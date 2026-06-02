What is coastal erosion and why is it dangerous?

Erosion at beaches comes in different forms of severity; sometimes what can seem like an odd appearance to the beach can often be something much worse.

An example of persistent coastal erosion affecting beaches over time is in Buxton, North Carolina, where numerous homes have collapsed as a result.

WATCH: ENTIRE OCEANFRONT HOME MOVED AWAY FROM SHORE TO PRESERVE PROPERTY IN OUTER BANKS

Since 2020, 31 beachfront homes have collapsed along North Carolina’s Outer Banks, according to Cape Hatteras National Seashore.

So what is this natural occurrence that causes so much destruction?

Coastal erosion is the process in which local sea level rises, creating strong wave action and coastal flooding that wear down or carry away rocks, soils and sand along the coast, according to the U.S. Climate Resilience Toolkit.

Experts say that coastal erosion causes roughly $500 million in damage to properties and structures per year.

Erosion is the movement of beach materials by a combination of high waves, currents, tides or wind, according to the National Weather Service.

VIDEO: 11TH HOME COLLAPSES ON NORTH CAROLINA'S OUTER BANKS AS DEVASTATING COASTAL EROSION CONTINUES

Coastal erosion is not just a safety threat to nearby structures; it also affects and damages habitats for marine animals and other species.

Shoreline protection structures, such as seawalls, can help prevent beaches from coastal erosion and from moving inland as sea levels rise.

THIS COMPANY IS FIGHTING THE SEA TO PROTECT NORTH CAROLINA COASTAL HOMES

Over time, homes that were once hundreds of feet from the beach are now dangerously close to the ocean, and residents have fled, leaving more homes at risk of collapse.