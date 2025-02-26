What are these alien-looking slugs that wash ashore beaches?

Beachgoers venturing out into the ocean should be cautious and aware of a small but dangerous sea creature that could be lurking - the Blue Sea Dragon.

These fascinating marine animals are known for their vibrant blue and white colors, with wing-like appendages.

Much like the infamous Portuguese Man O' War, Blue Sea Dragons are capable of delivering a venomous sting, making any encounter potentially painful.

Over the last few years, sightings of Blue Sea Dragons have been reported in states such as Florida, Texas and North Carolina, especially during times of onshore flow.

According to the National Park Service, these marine creatures are pushed ashore during periods of increased winds and swells.

Blue Sea Dragons are typically small, measuring less than an inch long, but despite their size, they pack a potent amount of venom, which they use for both hunting and self-defense.

According to the Department of the Interior, Blue Sea Dragons feed on much larger marine life, including the venomous Portuguese Man O' War, which is often where they get their poison from.

Marine experts note that these creatures are often found in groups, referred to as a "blue fleet," and are constantly drifting on top of the water.

While it may be tempting to touch or get a close-up look at these intriguing sea creatures, the National Park Service advises against direct contact due to the risk of venomous stings.

The stings can lead to painful health reactions, including intense pain and allergic reactions.

The sea slugs are known to lay nearly two dozen eggs at a time on debris or carcasses of animals they encounter in the ocean and these eggs hatch in just days, according to the Department of the Interior.

To protect swimmers and beachgoers, lifeguards often hoist purple flags along the beach when dangerous marine life is present.

The range of Blue Sea Dragons is thought to be expanding due to rising ocean temperatures.

While they have traditionally been found in certain parts of the Atlantic, Pacific and Indian Oceans, warmer waters are allowing these creatures to spread further across the globe.

This means that beachgoers around the world may need to be more vigilant when venturing into the water during periods such as spring break, Memorial Day, Labor Day and the busy summer season.