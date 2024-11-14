2004: A hurricane season that Florida never wants to repeat

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – The 2004 Atlantic hurricane season started off on a quiet note but, during a two-month period, created a lifetime of memories for Floridians.

Between Aug. 3 and Sept. 28, four significant hurricanes and a tropical storm struck the Sunshine State, which was dubbed the "Plywood State" as no region of Florida went unscathed.



According to NOAA estimates, more than 3,200 people were killed from the Caribbean through the Southeast, and damage estimates topped $61 billion, making it, at the time, the costliest hurricane season on record.

The climate setup that led to the historic season was rather rare, with what was known as Modoki El Niño in place, which led to warmer water temperatures in parts of both the Pacific and Atlantic.

Each storm system had its own unique impacts, but all contributed to a busy year that Florida may never see again.

Tropical Storm Bonnie (Landfall: Aug. 9, 2004)

Bonnie developed east of the Caribbean in early August as a tropical depression and only reached tropical storm status in the Gulf of Mexico.

The tropical storm eventually made landfall south of Tallahassee, Florida, on Aug. 9 with winds of around 45 mph, but several significant tornadoes were spawned from the mid-Atlantic through the Sunshine State.

At least three deaths were linked to the storm, but many viewed the cyclone as a good dry run for the hurricane right on its heels, known as Charley.

Hurricane Charley (Landfall: Aug. 13, 2004)

By all accounts, Hurricane Charley defied expectations both in strength and direction.

The cyclone rapidly strengthened into a strong Category 4 hurricane while over the Gulf of Mexico before making landfall near Punta Gorda on Aug. 13.

An unexpected right turn in the hours before landfall caused the major hurricane to impact communities that weren’t prepared for such a significant hit.

The hurricane raced across the entire Peninsula and was still considered to be an organized cyclone when it emerged into the Atlantic Ocean.

NOAA estimated that damage topped $16 billion, and more than a dozen people were killed.

Hurricane Frances (Landfall: Sept. 5, 2004)

Frances was a large hurricane that traveled across most of the peninsula just a few weeks after Hurricane Charley.

The Cape Verde hurricane developed in late August and reached peak intensity of a Category 4 while northeast of the Caribbean Islands.

Due to an eyewall replacement cycle, hostile upper-level winds, and land interaction, the major hurricane weakened into a Category 2 before landfall along Florida’s Treasure Coast.

Despite weakening, the hurricane’s extensive size caused hundreds of miles of gusty winds and flooding, which led to more than $10 billion in damage.

More than 40 deaths were tied to the hurricane, but the season’s strongest and most catastrophic event was still on the horizon.

Hurricane Ivan (Landfall: Sept. 16, 2004)

While not a direct landfall on the Sunshine State, the worst of what Hurricane Ivan produced occurred throughout the western Panhandle.

The cyclone developed off the coast of Africa before making the long trek through the Caribbean and Gulf of Mexico, finally making landfall around Gulf Shores, Alabama.

Similar to Frances, Ivan did not impact the Lower 48 at maximum strength, which was a Category 5 with winds of 165 mph. Weakening before landfall caused the cyclone to drop to a Category 3 with winds of around 120 mph.

A deadly storm surge and powerful winds caused the deaths of 100 people and damage was estimated to be over $26 billion, making the cyclone the costliest hurricane of the season.

Despite a storm-weary population, the hurricane season was not over, with another major hurricane churning in the Atlantic.

Hurricane Jeanne (Sept. 26, 2004)

Hurricane Jeanne struck very near the same area Frances made landfall just three weeks earlier.

The Category 3 hurricane caused at least 3,000 deaths before striking Florida’s east coast.

Similar to Frances, flooding and wind damage was extensive throughout the Peninsula, with initial damage estimated to be at least $8 billion.

The devastating series of hurricanes prompted the World Meteorological Organization to retire the names of Charley, Frances, Ivan and Jeanne, setting a record for the most storm retirements during a year - only to be outdone during the next season.

Five hurricane names were retired from the list used to name cyclones in 2005, several of which impacted the Sunshine State.

On average, the Sunshine State experiences roughly one landfalling hurricane per year, though this number can increase significantly depending on the positioning of synoptic forces.



In 2024, three hurricanes made landfall along Florida's Gulf Coast during what was considered to be an active tropical weather season.

The season joins years such as 1871, 1886, 1964, 2004 and 2005, which were all active for the Sunshine State.