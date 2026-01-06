Hundreds of flights canceled in Amsterdam due to extreme winter weather

AMSTERDAM – Thousands of flights have been disrupted since the start of January in Amsterdam as Europe is lashed with heavy snow and strong winds.

According to KLM Royal Dutch Airlines, severe winter weather has strained runway operations and aircraft de-icing efforts at Amsterdam Airport Schiphol.

The airline announced on Tuesday that 600 flights at Amsterdam Airport Schiphol would be canceled for Wednesday.

"By making this decision now, we can provide our passengers with timely clarity and avoid last-minute cancellations that could leave travelers stranded at Schiphol," KLM's statement said.

Amsterdam Airport Schiphol said snow crews were working around the clock to keep runways clear.

Video from the airport on Tuesday showed workers throwing and rolling giant snowballs while waiting for incoming planes.

KLM said the supply of de-icing fluid at Schiphol was under pressure on Tuesday afternoon.

"Since Friday, January 2, KLM has been de-icing aircraft at Schiphol around the clock using de-icing fluid delivered daily," KLM said. "Due to a combination of extreme weather conditions and delays in supply from the provider, stock levels are running low."

The airline said due to the winter weather across the Netherlands, the shortage persists across much of Europe.

More than 100 KLM employees work to de-ice their aircraft every day at Schiphol, the airline said.

In the last few days, KLM said the team has used 85,000 liters (approximately 22,455 gallons) per day to clear the aircraft.

Thousands of KLM flights have been disrupted since the weather began over the weekend.

Schiphol also continues to see disruptions across multiple other airlines from Tuesday into Wednesday.

Chances of snow in Amsterdam persist through the weekend, according to the KNMI- Royal Netherlands Meteorological Institute.