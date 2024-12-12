Watch: Truck smashes into emergency vehicles along icy Interstate 94 in Michigan during lake-effect storm

COMSTOCK TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Slick roads caused by a winter storm pummeling the Great Lakes area led to a box truck smashing into multiple emergency vehicles along Michigan's Interstate 94 Thursday morning.

The crash happened at about 8:30 a.m. in Comstock Township, according to the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office.

First responders with the sheriff’s office and the Comstock Department of Fire and Rescue were attending to another rollover crash along the eastbound lanes when a 24-foot box truck lost control.

The truck jackknifed, then struck Comstock Fire vehicles and one cruiser with the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office before overturning, officials said.

They noted that no first responders were injured, but that the truck driver was taken to a local hospital to treat minor injuries.

"We urge everyone to avoid travel unless absolutely necessary during severe winter weather," said Kalamazoo County Sheriff Rick Fuller. "If you must be on the road, please use extreme caution, reduce your speed, and allow extra time to reach your destination. Your safety—and the safety of first responders—depends on it."

The National Weather Service reported that about 5 inches of snow had fallen in Comstock by around 8 a.m.