Tractor-trailers blown off South Dakota highway by powerful winds

SISSETON, S.D. – Several semi-trucks were blown off a road in South Dakota as powerful winds coursed through the state Friday, according to troopers.

The South Dakota Highway Patrol shared a photo of a semi that had run off Interstate 29 near the town of Sisseton. The scene exemplified the weather challenges drivers of giant vehicles have faced in the northeast corner of the state.

Winds in the area gusted to near 50 mph on Friday morning at the Sisseton Municipal Airport, while gusts reached 57 mph in nearby Peever and 61 mph in Summit, South Dakota, according to the FOX Forecast Center.

The National Weather Service noted that the winds were expected to stay strong through the afternoon.

Troopers cautioned truck drivers of the hazards these speeds will present.

"We highly recommend that if you are a high profile vehicle, especially unloaded, you wait to travel until the winds lessen," they said on X, formerly Twitter.

Much of the Mount Rushmore State is currently under a Wind Advisory, which will last until 7 p.m. CT Friday. The NWS advised drivers of high-profile vehicles to use extra caution while traveling.