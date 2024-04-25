Severe storms with winds up to 80 mph caused train derailment in West Texas, NWS says

TRENT, Texas – A train derailed in West Texas as severe storms moved through the area Tuesday evening.

About 24 rail cars derailed on a Union Pacific train east of Trent about 8 p.m. CDT, Union Pacific Senior Communications Manager Mike Jaixen told FOX Weather. Fortunately, no injuries were reported.

Union Pacific crews are now clearing the incident, which is under investigation, Jaixen added.

The National Weather Service office in San Angelo, Texas, told FOX Weather that based on Doppler radar data, they believe that straight-line winds caused the derailment. A local storm report issued by the office said an 80-mph wind gust was estimated at the time of the incident.