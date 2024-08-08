Search
Watch as rescuers save American flag from Debby's fury

Known as Florida Task Force 2, the team is part of the Federal Emergency Management Agency's Urban Search and Rescue Response System.

Florida Urban Search and Rescue Task Force 2 leader Grant Musser spoke to FOX Weather about how his team has been helping people during Tropical Storm Debby. Florida Urban Search and Rescue has four Urban Search & Rescue Teams working Manatee and Sarasota Counties responding to flooding and preforming rescues.

Weather for Heroes: Florida Urban Search and Rescue responds to those affected by Debby

Florida Urban Search and Rescue Task Force 2 leader Grant Musser spoke to FOX Weather about how his team has been helping people during Tropical Storm Debby. Florida Urban Search and Rescue has four Urban Search & Rescue Teams working Manatee and Sarasota Counties responding to flooding and preforming rescues. Aug. 8, 2024.

Floridians who were hit hard by Hurricane Debby, which wreaked havoc on the Sunshine State this week, received a helping hand from a team of fellow Floridians.

Known as Florida Task Force 2, the team is part of the Federal Emergency Management Agency's Urban Search and Rescue Response System. They are one of two teams in Florida that are deployed to assist those impacted by disaster events.

The task force is made up of about 24 municipalities within South Florida, and their members receive extensive training in medicine, communications, search and rescue and other skills to help them respond during crisis situations.

High winds, rain and storm surge from Hurricane Debby inundate a neighborhood on August 05, 2024, in Cedar Key, Florida.

High winds, rain and storm surge from Hurricane Debby inundate a neighborhood on August 05, 2024, in Cedar Key, Florida.

(Joe Raedle / Getty Images)

"We spend hours and hours upon hours training to be ready to assist in those people's times of need," said Grant Musser, leader of Florida Task Force 2.

One of those times was in the fall of 2022 when Category 4 Hurricane Ian blasted Southwest Florida.

HURRICANE IAN BY THE NUMBERS

Musser and his team were the only task force available to chase the storm and start evacuating residents on Marco Island. Then, they made their way to Fort Myers Beach, which Musser called "ground zero," and helped victims of the storm there.

TOPSHOT - A man carrying bottled water wades through water in a flooded neighborhood in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian in Fort Myers, Florida, on September 29, 2022. - Hurricane Ian left a trail of devastation across Florida on Thursday with whole neighborhoods reduced to shattered ruins and millions left without power as US President Joe Biden warned of a high death toll. (Photo by Ricardo ARDUENGO / AFP) (Photo by RICARDO ARDUENGO/AFP via Getty Images)

A man carrying bottled water wades through water in a flooded neighborhood in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian in Fort Myers, Florida, on September 29, 2022.

(RICARDO ARDUENGO / AFP / Getty Images)

"We were able to touch those lives, help them, evacuate them, start generators. Just a warm smile and a friendly face in the greatest time of need," Musser said. "It was very impactful. We're very humbled and fortunate that we're able to do this, to assist people."

Another weather event they assisted with was Debby, as it made landfall on Florida’s Big Bend on Monday. The storm flooded many areas, such as Horseshoe Beach, where residents were battling powerful winds and rising waters as they tried to evacuate.

Footage taken during this deployment shows a powerful moment when Task Force 2 members Angel Menendez and Daniel Santiago rescued an American flag stranded by the fury of Debby.

Florida Task Force 2 members saving an American flag as Debby hit Florida.

Florida Task Force 2 members saving an American flag as Debby hit Florida.

(Florida Task Force 2 / FOX Weather)

HOW TO WATCH FOX WEATHER

For Musser, this is just the beginning, as hurricane season continues for nearly four more months.

"This was our warm-up," he said. "We knocked the dust off. We're ready to roll. We're going to go back home. We're going to demobilize. We're going to kiss our families. We're going to talk about what we did and how we can be better. We're going to continue to train. We're going to be prepared to roll when we are called to do so."

