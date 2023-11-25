Spectacular waves crash into English shores as spring tides combine with high wind

SEAHAM HARBOUR, England – The skies were clear, but the seas were stormy along the eastern England shores late this week, making for some spectacular photos as waves came crashing ashore.

Winds gusting up to 40-46 mph raced along the shorelines Friday, and when combined with the seasonal high spring tides, it brought higher-than-usual water levels that challenged the various seawalls along the shores.

Photographer Owen Humphreys found a couple of perfect perches to witness nature’s fury. Part of Friday was spent near the lighthouse at Seaham Harbour, and then another photo shoot took place over Tynemouth pier on the Northeast coast of England.

Flood Alerts remained in effect up and down the eastern coastline through Saturday for continued large waves and spray overtopping barriers during Saturday afternoon’s high tide and continued gusty winds.

The winds were set to calm down over the weekend, though the higher spring tides were set to continue through the weekend into early next week.