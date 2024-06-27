Minnesota homeowner describes ‘punch to the gut' seeing floodwater rushing in

Minnesota families protecting their homes from flooding are beginning to lose the battle after weeks of building walls of sandbags attempting to keep the water out.

The Wolners began building their sandbag wall around their Waterville home on June 2, when the waters along Tetonka Lake began rising. Throughout the month of June, the water rose more than 7 feet, consuming their dock and lapping at the sandbag wall.

After 21 days, a compromised sandbag collapsed their fortress, sending a powerful wall of water rushing into their home. About five to six feet of floodwater swamped their basement.

WATCH: FLOODED BLUE EARTH RIVER SWEEPS AWAY BUILDING AT RAPIDAN DAM IN MINNESOTA

Christa Wolner said the water was so powerful it ripped the door off the frame.

"Thankfully, we weren't standing in that area because the pounds of sandbags would have overtaken anyone that was standing there," she said. "That rush of water. I tell you, it's hard to describe seeing it. I almost feel like I blacked out because it was just this sickening punch to the gut feeling of all of our hard work, just watching it, and then it just burst open."

Wolner said her husband, their 16-year-old, adult children and two dogs were unharmed when the wall collapsed.

The family is one of many across the Midwest facing devastating flooding after days of torrential rain caused rivers and streams to overflow, sending water rushing into communities like Waterville.

The water filled her basement and covered the electrical panels in her home. The family is staying elsewhere because they no longer have power, and it’s unsafe around the floodwater.

In the summer heat, the smell of the mirky water and dead fish consume the home.

SATELLITE IMAGES REVEAL DEVASTATING FLOODING FOLLOWING PARTIAL FAILURE OF MINNESOTA'S RAPIDAN DAM

The whole Waterville area and many parts of southern Minnesota remain flooded.

"I’m certainly not alone in this," Wolner said.

While the Wolners have flood and home insurance, they are unsure if it will cover a full restoration of their home. About 4 feet of standing water remains in Wolner’s basement, but they are working on a plan to pump the water out.

"I want it to all go away," Wolner said. "If I just close my eyes and wake up, will it be there tomorrow? And unfortunately, it still is."

While dry weather over the past few days has helped river levels trend downward in Minnesota, downstream river gages will continue to increase because of the additional water flow, according to the National Weather Service Twin Cities.

Flood Warnings continue for rivers across Minnesota, including the Minnesota River in Le Sueur County, where the Wolners live.

Another round of potentially severe thunderstorms on Thursday evening and into Friday could bring more rain. After a quiet weekend, more rain is possible on Monday and Tuesday.