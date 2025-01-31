Search
Watch: Rescue crews save climber injured in ice caves near the Catskills

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation recently released video of an injured climber being pulled up on a hi-line.

By Julian Atienza Source FOX Weather
An injured ice climber had to be airlifted after falling amid winter weather in the Catskills area in upstate New York.

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation recently released this dramatic video of the climber being pulled up on a hi-line and into a waiting state helicopter.

State police said the hoist rescue happened just after 1 p.m. on Jan. 24. 

The 35-year-old from New Paltz, New York fell while climbing without a rope at Greene County's Buttermilk Falls in a rugged part of the Catskill mountain area, according to authorities.

NORTHEAST FACES ICY ROADS AS COAST-TO-COAST STORM ARRIVES BRINGING RAIN TO RECORD-DRY PHILADELPHIA, NYC

He had injuries to his ankle and wrist and was taken to a hospital.

Officials said he was climbing alone and reminded people to climb with a group to avoid getting stranded.

MOUNTAIN CLIMBER AND RESCUER REUNITED ON FOX WEATHER

