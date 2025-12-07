Drone video captures massive waves violently crashing along Lake Michigan coast, towering over lighthouse

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. – Coastal residents in Michigan are all too familiar with the nasty and freezing weather that pounds the state during the winter months.

Visitors to the area are usually able to witness the strong winter weather conditions rage along the shores of Lake Michigan.

Huge waves smashed against a lighthouse on the eastern shore of Lake Michigan on Friday, as strong winds created unpleasant conditions in the area.

"Rip and structural currents, high waves, and other dangerous currents and wave conditions can occur along beaches, near the outlets of rivers, and near structures such as piers and breakwalls," reads a statement from michigan.gov.

It is essential not to get close to the shore during such weather, as large waves could soak you, increasing the risk of hypothermia.

The crashing waves nearly cover the tall standing lighthouse, easily reaching the top of the structure, showcasing how dangerous Lake Michigan can be this time of year.

Drone footage shows the deadly force of large waves crashing against the shore, as intense winds help fuel the nasty weather in the region all weekend.