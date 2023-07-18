Watch: 'Apple-Sized' hail smashes windshield in northern New Mexico

WATROUS, N.M. – Lee Baca was on his way home in the northern New Mexico town of Watrous on Saturday, when massive hail began pelting his truck, smashing its windshield and windows.

"We had to stop, and we huddled to the middle of the truck as the glass from the windshield was hitting us," Baca said.

Video he recorded shows a windshield so damaged and cracked that it is impossible to see through it. The dashboard is covered with a layer of tiny glass pieces, chipped off of the windshield with every hailstone that fell.

The recording also shows the back of the truck and truck bed, where hail bounces around as if inside a pinball machine.

Photos toward the end of the video capture images of one of the hailstones held in the palm of a hand, along with the damaged windshield and pock-marked body of the truck.

Thunderstorms swept through the area on Saturday, with the National Weather Service issuing a Severe Thunderstorm Warning and cautioning residents of "large apple sized hail".