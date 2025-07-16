Search
The FOX Weather App Learn More
Fox Weather App on an iPhone, Fox Weather logo overlapping
Fox Weather live
Extreme Weather
Published

Watch: Drone video shows tornado spinning to life in southern Wisconsin

The National Weather Service warns of the possibility of more tornadoes, strong damaging winds and rainfall for the rest of the afternoon.

By Angeli Gabriel Source FOX Weather
Drone video shot on Wednesday shows a tornado spinning up in Sauk City, Wisconsin.

Drone video shows tornado in Wisconsin

Drone video shot on Wednesday shows a tornado spinning up in Sauk City, Wisconsin.

SAUK CITY, Wis. – Drone video shot Wednesday showed a tornado spinning up in Sauk City, Wisconsin. 

Footage showed debris being thrown 6,000 feet into the air as the twister formed and made its way across homes through the southern Wisconsin town. 

A tornado was spotting ripping through homes on drone footage Wednesday afternoon in Sauk City, WI.

A tornado was spotted ripping through homes on drone footage Wednesday afternoon in Sauk City, WI. 

(CHICAGO & MIDWEST STORM CHASERS / FOX Weather)

The tornado was one of several produced by severe storms moving through the Great Lakes region.

A Tornado Watch had been issued for much of southern Wisconsin until 6 p.m. local time, with a Tornado Warning being issued for some areas throughout the late morning and early afternoon. 

A tornado was spotted ripping through homes on drone footage Wednesday afternoon in Sauk City, WI.

A tornado was spotted ripping through homes on drone footage Wednesday afternoon in Sauk City, WI. 

(CHICAGO & MIDWEST STORM CHASERS / FOX Weather)

The National Weather Service warned of the possibility of more tornadoes, strong damaging winds and rainfall as the storms passed.

HOW TO WATCH FOX WEATHER

They noted that thunderstorms may return this weekend.

Tags
Loading...