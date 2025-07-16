Watch: Drone video shows tornado spinning to life in southern Wisconsin

SAUK CITY, Wis. – Drone video shot Wednesday showed a tornado spinning up in Sauk City, Wisconsin.

Footage showed debris being thrown 6,000 feet into the air as the twister formed and made its way across homes through the southern Wisconsin town.

The tornado was one of several produced by severe storms moving through the Great Lakes region.

A Tornado Watch had been issued for much of southern Wisconsin until 6 p.m. local time, with a Tornado Warning being issued for some areas throughout the late morning and early afternoon.

The National Weather Service warned of the possibility of more tornadoes, strong damaging winds and rainfall as the storms passed.

They noted that thunderstorms may return this weekend.