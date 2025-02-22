Watch: Drone video shows ice-covered Lake Michigan

SAINT JOSEPH, Mich. - Drone video shows Lake Michigan almost completely covered with ice near the shores of Saint Joseph, Michigan. That comes after almost a week of arctic temperatures gripped most of the country.

The video which was captured Friday, shows ice extending to the horizon. Saint Joseph reached 28 degrees yesterday.

Nate’s Dronography told Storyful that it was "the most ice I’ve seen on the lake in years!"

According to NOAA, Lake Michigan is 33% covered in ice, above average for this time of year.

Below average temperatures for Michigan for the month

(FOX Weather)



Great Lakes ice coverage reached a historic low last year since recordkeeping began back in 1973, according to NOAA.

Lake Michigan is the second largest of the Great Lakes by volume and depth.

Some of the ice cover will likely begin to melt when nearly 75% of the country, including Michigan, will see above-average temperatures arriving during the last week of meteorological winter.

