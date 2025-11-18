Must-see video: Record-setting drone deployed inside Melissa, one of the most powerful hurricanes to date

National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration Hurricane Hunters threw just about everything they had at Hurricane Melissa, a Category 5 hurricane which tied the record for the strongest landfalling Atlantic hurricane on record when it slammed western Jamaica on Oct. 28. including a state-of-the-art drone that set a flight record and captured footage in the storm.

While the raw strength of Hurricane Melissa broke records, the Black Swift S0-AD Series Drone, an uncrewed aircraft system, set a record with a nearly two-hour flight at low altitude, including extended flight legs just 30-feet above the Atlantic Ocean, all whilst Melissa was barreling forward.

Video footage captured from the record-setting flight showcased the strength of Melissa when it was just a tropical storm.

Launched from the NOAA WP-3D Hurricane Hunter Aircraft "Kermit", the Black Swift S0 drone flew for 119 minutes, a new record for flight at low altitudes within the storm environment.

The record-setting drone is engineered specifically for deployment from crewed platforms into the lower boundary layer of tropical cyclones, like Melissa, in conditions far too dangerous for or accessible for more traditional methods.

Black Swift Technologies created an animated rendition of the drone's shaky ride through the raging storm. Functioning as a glider, the drone weighs just 2.75 lbs with a 54.6'' wing span, and is equipped with a long range communications system, sensors that determine wave height and surface temperatures, and an atmospheric probe that measures pressure, temperature, and humidity.

The low-flying drone specialized for the lower boundaries gathers essential data for researchers where it matters.

The interface between the ocean surface and the atmosphere is the hotbed where tropical storms draw energy and change intensity.

Real-time calculations of wind, pressure, temperature, and humidity inform forecast models and help NOAA and other agencies deliver better warnings, which in turn protect lives and maritime operations in the Caribbean, Atlantic shipping lanes, and the coastal US.