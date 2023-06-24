Search
Watch: 2 people, dog rescued as floodwaters swamp car in Chile

TALAGANTE, Chile – Two men and a dog were rescued after their van was swallowed by raging flash floods during heavy rains in Chile Friday.

The Maipo River, which runs through south-central Chile, burst through its banks as torrential rains kicked off the winter season, according to Chilean Carabineros police.

7 FACTS YOU SHOULD KNOW ABOUT FLASH FLOODS

Police managed to reach the stranded trio as the muddy waters raced by the van. There were no reports of any injuries.

Police said days of heavy rainfall have swollen Chile's rivers, causing floods that blocked off roads and caused the evacuation in the center of the country, amid what has been described as the worst weather front in a decade, according to Reuters.

Officials have been evacuating mountainous towns around the river since Thursday due to fears of landslides and additional flooding.

