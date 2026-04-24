See it: Destructive tornadoes rip across northern Oklahoma, leaving widespread damage in their path

ENID, Okla.– In the hours after a violent tornado ripped through northern Oklahoma, photos and videos are showing the damage to homes, cars and more across the area.

A large and powerful tornado blasted through Enid, Oklahoma on Thursday night, causing extensive damage to the city.

At 8:22 p.m. CDT, the National Weather Service in Norman , Oklahoma, issued a Tornado Emergency for Southeast Enid as a "confirmed large and destructive tornado" was located near Vance Air Force Base.

PHOTOS: VIOLENT TORNADO UNLEASHES DEVASTATION ACROSS ENID, OKLAHOMA, AS VANCE AIR FORCE BASE REOPENS

Video showed the massive tornado tearing through the area, picking up debris as it went.

As the sun rose on Friday morning, some of the first images of the destruction were revealed, as FOX Weather Meteorologist Haley Meier and the FOX Weather Beast Team inspected the damage.

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🌪️ TORNADO DAMAGE IN OKLAHOMA: After a dangerous tornado ripped through the town of Enid, Oklahoma, FOX Weather Meteorologist Haley Meier takes us behind the scenes of what she is seeing on the ground.@haleymeierwx pic.twitter.com/INv66wQU1e — FOX Weather (@foxweather) April 24, 2026

Meier and the team traveled to other sites in Enid, where homes were damaged or destroyed.

Enid Mayor David Mason said there were several injuries reported from the storms, but no fatalities.

"We can rebuild those homes, and we will, but thank God there wasn't any loss of life," Mason said in an interview with FOX Weather.

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Mason said neighboring counties across Oklahoma have offered an outpouring of support to the community following the destruction. He said the state of Oklahoma has also provided resources for the city.

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NWS Norman said it would be surveying the damage to Enid on Friday, and hoped to share more details on the tornadoes soon.

🌪️ EXTENSIVE DAMAGE: Video captured in Enid, Oklahoma shows the devastation after a tornado ripped through the city Thursday night. pic.twitter.com/gpYetIJCI9 — FOX Weather (@foxweather) April 24, 2026

The severe storm threat shifts toward the Mississippi Valley on Friday as a surface cold front pushes east. With ample instability and wind shear, severe storms will remain possible through Friday afternoon.

Initial storm development across eastern Oklahoma and Arkansas will pose a large hail and damaging wind threat, as low-level shear remains generally weak.

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However, a brief tornado or two will still be possible, the FOX Forecast Center said.

Severe weather multiday outlook

(FOX Weather)



Oklahoma will remain in the threat zone through more storms moving in over the weekend.

Stay with FOX Weather for the latest forecasts and coverage from Enid.