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See it: Destructive tornadoes rip across northern Oklahoma, leaving widespread damage in their path

Photos and videos reveal the damage to the city of Enid, following a destructive tornado.

By Hayley Vawter
Source FOX Weather
Mayor of Enid, Oklahoma, David Mason, joins FOX Weather to recount the violent tornado that tore through the city Thursday night, causing extensive damage to homes and buildings. Mason said there has been an outpouring of support from local and state resources.  06:42

Enid Mayor describes recovery after dangerous tornado on Thursday

Mayor of Enid, Oklahoma, David Mason, joins FOX Weather to recount the violent tornado that tore through the city Thursday night, causing extensive damage to homes and buildings. Mason said there has been an outpouring of support from local and state resources. 

ENID, Okla.– In the hours after a violent tornado ripped through northern Oklahoma, photos and videos are showing the damage to homes, cars and more across the area. 

A large and powerful tornado blasted through Enid, Oklahoma on Thursday night, causing extensive damage to the city. 

At 8:22 p.m. CDT, the National Weather Service in Norman, Oklahoma, issued a Tornado Emergency for Southeast Enid as a "confirmed large and destructive tornado" was located near Vance Air Force Base. 

PHOTOS: VIOLENT TORNADO UNLEASHES DEVASTATION ACROSS ENID, OKLAHOMA, AS VANCE AIR FORCE BASE REOPENS

Massive stovepipe tornado blasts Vance Air Force Base on Thursday, April 23, 2026. Vance Air Force Base announced early Friday that it will remain closed until further notice, as crews work to restore power and water. Officials have not yet released details on the extent of any other damage or injuries at the base. 02:03

Watch: Massive stovepipe tornado blasts area next to Vance Air Force Base

Massive stovepipe tornado blasts Vance Air Force Base on Thursday, April 23, 2026. Vance Air Force Base announced early Friday that it will remain closed until further notice, as crews work to restore power and water. Officials have not yet released details on the extent of any other damage or injuries at the base.

Video showed the massive tornado tearing through the area, picking up debris as it went. 

As the sun rose on Friday morning, some of the first images of the destruction were revealed, as FOX Weather Meteorologist Haley Meier and the FOX Weather Beast Team inspected the damage. 

WHAT IS THE DIFFERENCE BETWEEN A TORNADO WATCH, TORNADO WARNING AND TORNADO EMERGENCY?

Meier and the team traveled to other sites in Enid, where homes were damaged or destroyed. 

A damaged home following a tornado in Enid, Oklahoma.

A damaged home following a tornado in Enid, Oklahoma. 

(Jarrod Maloney / FOX Weather)

Enid Mayor David Mason said there were several injuries reported from the storms, but no fatalities. 

"We can rebuild those homes, and we will, but thank God there wasn't any loss of life," Mason said in an interview with FOX Weather. 

  • Damage to a farm in Enid, Oklahoma.
    Image 1 of 7

    Damage to a farm in Enid, Oklahoma.  (Jarrod Maloney)

  • A collapsed barn in Enid, Oklahoma.
    Image 2 of 7

    A collapsed barn in Enid, Oklahoma.  (Jarrod Maloney)

  • Photo shows damage to several homes and buildings in the distance in Enid, Oklahoma.
    Image 3 of 7

    Photo shows damage to several homes and buildings in the distance in Enid, Oklahoma.  (FOX Weather Beast)

  • Damage to a farm in Enid, Oklahoma.
    Image 4 of 7

    Damage to a farm in Enid, Oklahoma.  (Jarrod Maloney)

  • Damage to a farm in Enid, Oklahoma.
    Image 5 of 7

    Damage to a farm in Enid, Oklahoma.  (Jarrod Maloney)

  • A collapsed structure on a farm in Enid, Oklahoma.
    Image 6 of 7

    A collapsed structure on a farm in Enid, Oklahoma.  (Jarrod Maloney)

  • Damage in Enid, Oklahoma, after a violent tornado.
    Image 7 of 7

    Damage in Enid, Oklahoma, after a violent tornado.  (Jarrod Maloney)

Mason said neighboring counties across Oklahoma have offered an outpouring of support to the community following the destruction. He said the state of Oklahoma has also provided resources for the city. 

SEVERE STORMS TO REIGNITE ACROSS THE SOUTH, CENTRAL US AS 'MARATHON' THREAT TARGETING 55M ROLLS INTO WEEKEND

NWS Norman said it would be surveying the damage to Enid on Friday, and hoped to share more details on the tornadoes soon. 

The severe storm threat shifts toward the Mississippi Valley on Friday as a surface cold front pushes east. With ample instability and wind shear, severe storms will remain possible through Friday afternoon. 

Initial storm development across eastern Oklahoma and Arkansas will pose a large hail and damaging wind threat, as low-level shear remains generally weak. 

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However, a brief tornado or two will still be possible, the FOX Forecast Center said. 

Severe weather multiday outlook
(FOX Weather)

 

Oklahoma will remain in the threat zone through more storms moving in over the weekend. 

Stay with FOX Weather for the latest forecasts and coverage from Enid. 

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