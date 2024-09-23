See it: Vehicle encased by enormous dust devil in Texas

ANSON, Texas – A massive tower of dust blew its way through a Texas field, engulfing a tractor and a vehicle in dust and debris in its wake.

The weather phenomenon, commonly called a dust devil, was caught on film in Anson, Texas, by storm chaser Chad Casey on Sunday.

Casey's video tracks the dust devil as it moves through a field, growing in size as it goes.

WHAT'S THE DIFFERENCE BETWEEN A TORNADO, WATERSPOUT, LANDSPOUT AND DUST DEVIL?

The dirt vortex eventually blows forward through the pasture and behind a house, before crossing the road at a rapid speed and encasing Casey's vehicle in dust for a few moments.

As the video progresses, the dust moves across to the other side of the road, where it whips through another field before dissipating into the sky.

Dust devils commonly develop on dry, hot days with clear skies, according to the National Weather Service. They are usually small columns of rotating wind, made clear by the dust and debris picked up, the NWS said. However, dust devils can grow to be larger, much like the one seen in the video.

Dust devils are usually less intense than a tornado, but can damage or destroy small structures that they encounter.