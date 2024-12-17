Search
Published

Watch: 'Snownado' races past man, dog in Utah

A man and his dogs were surprised to see a whirlwind of snow racing across the rugged terrain.

By Raymond Sanchez Source FOX Weather
A man in Utah captured a rare sight when a so-called snownado started to swirl near him during a winter storm on Sunday, Dec. 15, 2024.

PARK CITY, Utah – A spectacle was captured in Utah over the weekend as a man and his dog experienced a rare "snownado."

A man was able to capture the whirlwinds during a walk with his three dogs in the midst of a winter storm. The whirlwinds were so quick that not even the dog noticed the fascinating phenomenon.

A snow devil, or snownado, is a rare event in which a swirling column of snow is uplifted into the air by the wind over a snow-covered surface.

A man in Utah captured a rare sight when a so-called snownado started to swirl near him during a winter storm on Sunday, Dec. 15, 2024.

(Benjamin Gross via Storyful / FOX Weather)

COLORADO ‘SNOWNADO’ STUNS CROWD AT BRECKENRIDGE SKI RESORT

Fortunately, this sort of event does not pose a real threat. In this instance, the dog's instinct was right because snow devils are usually harmless and aren’t strong enough to cause damage.

