Watch: 'Snownado' races past man, dog in Utah

PARK CITY, Utah – A spectacle was captured in Utah over the weekend as a man and his dog experienced a rare "snownado."

A man was able to capture the whirlwinds during a walk with his three dogs in the midst of a winter storm. The whirlwinds were so quick that not even the dog noticed the fascinating phenomenon.

A snow devil, or snownado, is a rare event in which a swirling column of snow is uplifted into the air by the wind over a snow-covered surface.

Fortunately, this sort of event does not pose a real threat. In this instance, the dog's instinct was right because snow devils are usually harmless and aren’t strong enough to cause damage.