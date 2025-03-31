Search
The FOX Weather App Learn More
Fox Weather App on an iPhone, Fox Weather logo overlapping
Fox Weather live
Extreme Weather
Published

See it: Tornadoes, large hail batter Midwest to Southeast as powerful system carves through US

With the severe weather stretching from the central to eastern U.S., some environments may be slightly different. From tornadoes to flooding to large hail, there was no shortage of severe weather during the multiday severe weather event.

By Raymond Sanchez Source FOX Weather
A funnel cloud was spotted looming over downtown Indianapolis, Indiana, on Sunday, as captured in a video by DJ GNO on TikTok.

Watch: Funnel cloud was spotted looming over downtown Indianapolis

A funnel cloud was spotted looming over downtown Indianapolis, Indiana, on Sunday, as captured in a video by DJ GNO on TikTok.

BATON ROUGE, LA— People across the U.S. experienced whirlwind weather, with widespread storms bringing heavy rain and strong winds as a powerful system brought severe weather to parts of the central and eastern U.S.

Louisiana was not excused from the severe weather as parts of the city were flooded by heavy rainfall. The video shows people unwisely driving through the floodwaters.

Some drivers in the area take a risk and drive through the heavy flood waters.

Heavy rain has caused severe flooding in parts of Louisiana.

Some drivers in the area take a risk and drive through the heavy flood waters.

A Flash Flood Warning was in effect until late in the evening. At 7:48 pm CDT, the National Weather Service warned that between 3.5 and 4.5 inches of rain had fallen.

With the severe weather stretching from the central to eastern U.S., some environments may be slightly different. Residents in Missouri were bombarded with a hailstorm on Sunday.

The National Weather Service predicts more wet weather will come towards the end of the week in Missouri.

A resident in Missouri captured the hail as it battered against the front porch of his home.

The National Weather Service predicts more wet weather will come towards the end of the week in Missouri.

Footage shows the pea-sized hail battering the front porch of this person’s home. French Village is just under an hour from St. Louis, where residents received 0.25 inches of precipitation.

With severe weather outbreaks, lightning often appears in the sky. If you were stargazing, you would have caught flashes of lightning throughout the evening.

Foggy skies and wet weather were the common theme throughout Kentucky over the weekend. More potential severe weather is coming, as a flood watch will be issued from Wednesday evening until Friday night.

Despite the severe weather over the weekend, residents in Kentucky were graced by a lightning show Sunday evening.

Foggy skies and wet weather were the common theme throughout Kentucky over the weekend. More potential severe weather is coming, as a flood watch will be issued from Wednesday evening until Friday night.

Light rainfall and fog dominated the day, and more of the same weather is expected over the weekend. Dark skies and bright lights became the popular theme for residents in Kentucky.

Residents in the area observed heavy rain and lighting. Parts of the central U.S. experienced severe weather, with more on the way, with a flood watch issued for Wednesday evening into Friday night.

More rain dampened weekend plans for those in Kentucky.

Residents in the area observed heavy rain and lighting. Parts of the central U.S. experienced severe weather, with more on the way, with a flood watch issued for Wednesday evening into Friday night.

Footage shows heavy rain, lightning, and gusty winds in a small neighborhood. The area received just below an inch of rain, as the city received just over six inches in March. Some residents experienced power outages during the storms.

The severity of the weather varied throughout Kentucky. Some areas experienced heavy rain and winds, while others experienced intense hailstorms. An intense hailstorm hammered Southwest Kentucky. The National Weather Service had warned of potentially damaging winds and possible tornadoes.

As you can see, they weren’t very far off. A Graves County Sheriff stood amidst the chaos as ice pellets rained from the sky.

SEVERE STORMS SLAM EAST COAST AFTER CUTTING DEADLY DAMAGE TRAIL ACROSS CENTRAL US

Lightning flashed and hail pounded down in Fancy Farm, Kentucky, as severe weather swept through the state on Sunday. Footage from Graves County Sheriff’s Office shows hail hammering the ground on Sunday evening, as lightning flashed.

Severe storms bring lightning, hail to western Kentucky

Lightning flashed and hail pounded down in Fancy Farm, Kentucky, as severe weather swept through the state on Sunday. Footage from Graves County Sheriff’s Office shows hail hammering the ground on Sunday evening, as lightning flashed.

Residents on the East Coast in Florida were not exempt from the damp weather as the area received a downpour of rain Sunday. A video shows a Tesla driver in Sunny Isles, Florida, testing his luck by driving through floodwaters. Fortunately, the driver made it through without issues.

The National Weather Service issued a flash flood warning for parts of Southern Florida. The video shows the car driving through the flooding as water spits from the tires.

A Tesla driver takes a risk by driving through the heavy flood waters in Sunny Isles Beach, Florida.

The National Weather Service issued a flash flood warning for parts of Southern Florida. The video shows the car driving through the flooding as water spits from the tires.

Located just 40 minutes outside Miami, where the city measured over an inch of precipitation in one day. The FOX forecast center continues to monitor the potential severe weather threat throughout the week.

Tags
Loading...