See it: Tornadoes, large hail batter Midwest to Southeast as powerful system carves through US

BATON ROUGE, LA— People across the U.S. experienced whirlwind weather, with widespread storms bringing heavy rain and strong winds as a powerful system brought severe weather to parts of the central and eastern U.S.

Louisiana was not excused from the severe weather as parts of the city were flooded by heavy rainfall. The video shows people unwisely driving through the floodwaters.

A Flash Flood Warning was in effect until late in the evening. At 7:48 pm CDT, the National Weather Service warned that between 3.5 and 4.5 inches of rain had fallen.

With the severe weather stretching from the central to eastern U.S., some environments may be slightly different. Residents in Missouri were bombarded with a hailstorm on Sunday.

Footage shows the pea-sized hail battering the front porch of this person’s home. French Village is just under an hour from St. Louis, where residents received 0.25 inches of precipitation.

With severe weather outbreaks, lightning often appears in the sky. If you were stargazing, you would have caught flashes of lightning throughout the evening.

Light rainfall and fog dominated the day, and more of the same weather is expected over the weekend. Dark skies and bright lights became the popular theme for residents in Kentucky.

Footage shows heavy rain, lightning, and gusty winds in a small neighborhood. The area received just below an inch of rain, as the city received just over six inches in March. Some residents experienced power outages during the storms.

The severity of the weather varied throughout Kentucky. Some areas experienced heavy rain and winds, while others experienced intense hailstorms. An intense hailstorm hammered Southwest Kentucky. The National Weather Service had warned of potentially damaging winds and possible tornadoes.

As you can see, they weren’t very far off. A Graves County Sheriff stood amidst the chaos as ice pellets rained from the sky.

SEVERE STORMS SLAM EAST COAST AFTER CUTTING DEADLY DAMAGE TRAIL ACROSS CENTRAL US

Residents on the East Coast in Florida were not exempt from the damp weather as the area received a downpour of rain Sunday. A video shows a Tesla driver in Sunny Isles, Florida, testing his luck by driving through floodwaters. Fortunately, the driver made it through without issues.

Located just 40 minutes outside Miami, where the city measured over an inch of precipitation in one day. The FOX forecast center continues to monitor the potential severe weather threat throughout the week.